COS police investigating overnight robbery off of N Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD is investigating a reported robbery; after a victim said two armed suspects with handguns demanded money from her.

This happened Wednesday night just before midnight. CSPD responded to the 2800 block of W. Serendipty Circle.

The two suspects reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

If you have any information please call CSPD.

