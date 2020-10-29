Colorado Springs VA Hospital in the works

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - County leaders met Wednesday night to discuss a VA hospital in Colorado Springs.

The city has a clinic, but now full-service hospital. The closest one is just over an hour away in Aurora.

Senator Corey Gardner set up the meeting. He introduced legislation on October 23 that would authorize the construction of a VA hospital in Colorado Springs. The bill was introduced, and turned over the Veterans Affairs Committee.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will do an assessment on the feasibility of Colorado Springs.

Right now, there is no timeline or financing plan. It’s unclear when that assessment will be finished.

