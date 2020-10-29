Advertisement

BREAKING: Pueblo Mayor announces 2 week curfew following COVID-19 spike

This begins Friday at 10 p.m.
Coronavirus update.
Coronavirus update.(MGN)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - In an effort to slow the COVID-19 spread in Pueblo, Mayor Gradisar has announced a two week curfew for the city starting at 10 p.m. Friday, October 30 through until 5 a.m. on Friday, November 13th.

The city says this will be in effect every night between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. This means no one is allowed on the streets during these hours unless they are engaging in critical and essential activities.

Mayor Gradisar says this move is necessary to keep schools and small businesses open.

The Mayor says if you are out after curfew, you will be cited $1000 or face up to one year in jail.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

