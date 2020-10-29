BREAKING: Pueblo Mayor announces 2 week curfew following COVID-19 spike

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - In an effort to slow the COVID-19 spread in Pueblo, Mayor Gradisar has announced a two week curfew for the city starting at 10 p.m. Friday, October 30 through until 5 a.m. on Friday, November 13th.

The city says this will be in effect every night between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. This means no one is allowed on the streets during these hours unless they are engaging in critical and essential activities.

Mayor Gradisar says this move is necessary to keep schools and small businesses open.

The Mayor says if you are out after curfew, you will be cited $1000 or face up to one year in jail.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

#HAPPENINGTOMORROW Mayor Nick Gradisar will announce 2 executive actions about the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Pueblo.



The actions intend to slow the spread of COVID-19 while keeping Pueblo’s businesses and schools open. — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) October 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.