64 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the El Paso County Jail in a 24-hour period

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a major outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates.

The agency announced on Thursday that 64 more inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in a 24-hour time period. As of Thursday, the total number of inmates who have tested positive for the virus is 72.

“This current COVID situation is the top priority of Sheriff Elder and the Staff at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “In March, we put in place emergency operating plans for just this circumstance. We were more than prepared. We will be making significant adjustments to how we operate the facility to combat this outbreak. We will test and care for every employee and inmate, and provide the safest facility possible under these rapidly evolving conditions.”

The agency added all employees and inmates will be tested in the next week. They are also providing PPE to inmates.

As of Thursday, no inmates have had to be hospitalized.

The recent outbreak was first brought to light on Monday when the sheriff’s office announced multiple employees and inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

