Help Pikes Peak United Way help others with fundraiser on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak United Way has been helping families throughout the pandemic, and now they need your help.

The organization hopes to raise $100,000 so they can keep giving back to our community. 11 News has teamed up with Pikes Peak United Way knowing that even one dollar can make a difference.

To donate on Wednesday, simply call 2-1-1 or you can text PPUW to 85511 to give.

ABOUT THE PIKES PEAK UNITED WAY:

Pikes Peak United Way strengthens our community by improving Education, Income and Health – focusing on Youth Success and Family Stability. We all win when we provide a hand up to our region’s estimated 82,753 people living in poverty and 1,551 people living without a home. Everyone has a part to play in creating positive change and giving to Pikes Peak United Way is the best way to improve local conditions.

