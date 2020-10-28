Advertisement

Help Pikes Peak United Way help others with fundraiser on Wednesday

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak United Way has been helping families throughout the pandemic, and now they need your help.

The organization hopes to raise $100,000 so they can keep giving back to our community. 11 News has teamed up with Pikes Peak United Way knowing that even one dollar can make a difference.

To donate on Wednesday, simply call 2-1-1 or you can text PPUW to 85511 to give.

ABOUT THE PIKES PEAK UNITED WAY:

Pikes Peak United Way strengthens our community by improving Education, Income and Health – focusing on Youth Success and Family Stability. We all win when we provide a hand up to our region’s estimated 82,753 people living in poverty and 1,551 people living without a home. Everyone has a part to play in creating positive change and giving to Pikes Peak United Way is the best way to improve local conditions.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UPDATE: Services restored following water main break in Manitou Springs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
An update early Tuesday morning said the water main break released high volumes of water, and therefore large amounts of debris.

News

Just Vote! Colorado: Election Day is November 3rd, it is too late to mail your ballot!

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Oct. 27, it is too late to mail your ballot in Colorado. You should drop it off at a ballot box to make sure your vote counts! This interview was filmed 12 days before the General Election.

Local

10 El Paso County Sheriff’s Office employees test positive for COVID-19 through the month of October along with multiple inmates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a total of 10 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the month of October.

Local

Tough commute for drivers along I-25 on Tuesday due to multiple closures

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
It was a tough day for motorists and first responders along I-25 Tuesday evening.

Latest News

Crime

Case dismissed after a Colorado Springs man was accused of sexually assaulting his roommate.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KKTV
The original article has been removed as the charges against the suspect were reoportedly dismissed.

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Help get Drools a home, this pup has been at a Colorado shelter for 721 days and counting!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
There’s a push across the Centennial State to help a dog find a forever home. Drools has been in a Colorado animal shelter for 721 days and counting as of Tuesday.

Local

MISSING: At-risk man considered developmentally disabled last seen Sunday in Park County, authorities say he needs medication

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A statewide alert was sent out on Tuesday for a missing man who is considered developmentally disabled.

Local

Pueblo County could see more restrictions due to increasing COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo County could move into safer-at-home level 3 if COVID-19 case numbers do not drop.

News

11 Call For Action: Woman warns others after losing $95K to scammer

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Colorado Springs woman is sharing her story to educate others against falling for scams.

Crime

WANTED: Suspect in Fountain-area porch pirate case

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the two packages were stolen from the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on Oct. 21.