Colorado governor directs one-time $375 stimulus payments to 435,000 qualifying residents impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Snapshot that was captured during the Governor's virtual press conference on Tuesday.
Snapshot that was captured during the Governor's virtual press conference on Tuesday.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor announced a plan to provide financial help to more than 400,000 residents impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stimulus plan will cost the state about $168 million and is expected to provide a one-time $375 payment to qualifying residents. Click here to read more on the executive order signed Wednesday. According to the governor’s office, the stimulus payments will help those “hardest hit” by the pandemic.

Gov. Jared Polis added the plan should help those who formerly earned $52,000 a year or less and lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The state labor department says most, but not all, unemployment claimants are eligible. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment anticipates these much needed direct payments to reach 65% of all unemployment claimants since March 15th, with a distribution across all 64 Colorado counties.

In the order, those who qualify have:

1) Received at least $1 of unemployment insurance compensation during the period of time between March 15 and Oct. 24 of this year.

2) Was monetarily eligible, by meeting the eligibility requirements in C.R.S. § 8-73-107(1)(e) for a weekly benefit amount between $25 and $500 from March 15 to Oct. 24.

The Executive Order will make available $168 million from the following funds:

$148.9 million in anticipated reversions to the General Fund from the Medical Services Premium line due to lower than estimated growth in Medicaid enrollment and an extension of federal matching funds; $13.8 million in existing funds in the Disaster Emergency Fund; $5.3 million from the Controlled Maintenance Trust Fund. After these transfers, the State Emergency Reserve will have a remaining designated balance of approximately $150M.

“Washington D.C has failed to act to provide additional direct cash support for hardworking Coloradans and to further stimulate the economy, so today Colorado is boldy doing our part to help our own. I am taking swift action in close consultation with legislative leadership and members of the JBC to direct immediate payments to people whose lives and jobs have been hurt due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado can and should act now to help the hardworking people who will help lead us out of this challenging time and that’s what we’re doing today.”

