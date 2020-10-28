Advertisement

2 Denver residents arrested in Springs bank robbery spree

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:16 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men have been arrested in a string of bank robberies carried out in Colorado Springs since early October.

Police say the suspects are accused in four of the 10 robberies that have happened since the 8th. Those robberies are:

TCF Bank, 9265 N. Union Blvd., Oct. 8

First Bank, W. Garden of the Gods Road, Oct. 8

First Bank, 405 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 14

Chase Bank, 3306 Centennial Blvd., Oct. 15

The suspects have been identified as 35-year-old Keith Frey and 31-year-old Derek Rouse. The men are both charged in the robberies on the 8th. Frey is charged in the robbery on the 14th, and Rouse is charged in the robbery on the 15th.

The men live in Denver and were arrested there Oct. 20.

The other six robberies remain under investigation. Police have not released a list of locations. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 7190634-STOP.

