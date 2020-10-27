Advertisement

WANTED: Suspects the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office believes are tied to multiple vehicle break-ins

Multiple vehicle break-ins along the front range. Photos of the suspects.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them track down multiple suspects tied to numerous vehicle break-ins. A timeline of the crimes was not shared.

The surveillance photos of the suspects were provided by authorities on Monday and can be viewed at the top of this article. If you recognize any of the people pictured above, you’re asked to call 719-520-6666.

According to the sheriff’s office, there has been an increase in vehicle break-ins at trailheads.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed suspects watching for victims to hide purses/wallets in their vehicle,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “They wait until it’s clear then smash windows to steal those hidden items. In many instances, they immediately go to a nearby store to use the stolen credit cards to purchase big-ticket items as well as gift cards.”

The sheriff’s office believes this is a group effort and they have been stealing from trailheads along the front range.

“These crimes only take a matter of seconds,” the sheriff’s office added. “Three factors must be present for a crime to occur: desire, ability and opportunity. You can have a significant impact on their opportunity to do so, by being aware of your surroundings, securing your vehicle, and never leaving items of value in your vehicle.”

