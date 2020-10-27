WANTED: Suspect in Fountain-area porch pirate case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are hoping someone recognizes a suspected porch pirate in a recent case south of the Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the two packages were stolen from the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on Oct. 21.

“Between approximately 1 p.m. through 3:50 p.m., packages were delivered to the 10000 block of Deer Meadow Circle as well as the 6000 block of Kettle Fire Trail. Shortly after the packages were delivered, the packages were stolen,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was caught on camera in the area of the thefts and riding passenger in a Chevy SUV. She has been described as a white or Hispanic woman anywhere from 20-something to 40-something with pink/purple dyed hair. She was seen wearing a black hoodie with large pink and white letters emblazoned on the front, black pants, and light-colored sneakers. The SUV is thought to be a recent model Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-7777. Reference case 20-12259 or 20-12299.

