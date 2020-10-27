SHARE IF YOU CARE: Help get Drools a home, this pup has been at a Colorado shelter for 721 days and counting!
CONOUR, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s a push across the Centennial State to help a dog find a forever home. Drools has been in a Colorado animal shelter for 721 days and counting as of Tuesday.
The 4-year-old pitbull/boxer mix is currently calling the animal shelter in Monte Vista home. The shelter would love to keep Drools as a Colorado resident, if possible.
QUICK FACTS ON DROOLS FROM RELAY FOR RESCUE:
-Approximately 4 y/o neutered male pitbull/boxer mix
-Needs to be an only pet (no other dogs or cats)
-Knows basic training/commands
-Up to date on vaccinations
-Good with adults and kids, just cautious at first
-LOVES to snuggle and be petted/touched by his people
-Moderate energy and activity level
If you’re interested in adopting Drools you can call (719) 852-3366.
Click here to donate to Relay For Rescue.
Visit the Conour Animal Shelter by clicking here for updates.
