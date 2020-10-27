Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Help get Drools a home, this pup has been at a Colorado shelter for 721 days and counting!

Drools is looking for a forever home. Handout photo.
Drools is looking for a forever home. Handout photo.(Relay For Rescue)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONOUR, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s a push across the Centennial State to help a dog find a forever home. Drools has been in a Colorado animal shelter for 721 days and counting as of Tuesday.

The 4-year-old pitbull/boxer mix is currently calling the animal shelter in Monte Vista home. The shelter would love to keep Drools as a Colorado resident, if possible.

QUICK FACTS ON DROOLS FROM RELAY FOR RESCUE:

-Approximately 4 y/o neutered male pitbull/boxer mix

-Needs to be an only pet (no other dogs or cats)

-Knows basic training/commands

-Up to date on vaccinations

-Good with adults and kids, just cautious at first

-LOVES to snuggle and be petted/touched by his people

-Moderate energy and activity level

If you’re interested in adopting Drools you can call (719) 852-3366.

Click here to donate to Relay For Rescue.

Visit the Conour Animal Shelter by clicking here for updates.

Drools says "Good morning everybody. Have a great Monday and come adopt me. I'm an amazing snuggler."...

Posted by Relay For Rescue on Monday, October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

I-25 northbound closed just south of Castle Rock Tuesday afternoon during rush hour, part of Powers closed at the same time in Colorado Springs

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Northbound I-25 was closed just south of Castle Rock on Tuesday during rush hour.

Crime

Case dismissed after a Colorado Springs man was accused of sexually assaulting his roommate.

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
The original article has been removed as the charges against the suspect were reoportedly dismissed.

Local

MISSING: At-risk man considered developmentally disabled last seen Sunday in Park County, authorities say he needs medication

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A statewide alert was sent out on Tuesday for a missing man who is considered developmentally disabled.

Local

Pueblo County could see more restrictions due to increasing COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo County could move into safer-at-home level 3 if COVID-19 case numbers do not drop.

Latest News

News

11 Call For Action: Woman warns others after losing $95K to scammer

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Colorado Springs woman is sharing her story to educate others against falling for scams.

Crime

WANTED: Suspect in Fountain-area porch pirate case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the two packages were stolen from the Lorson Ranch neighborhood on Oct. 21.

Forecast

More rain and snow ... for some

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 10.27.20

Local

UPDATE: Roads back open after large water main break in Manitou Springs; water still shutoff in some areas

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
An update early Tuesday morning said the water main break released high volumes of water, and therefore large amounts of debris.

Crime

Sexually violent predator now living in Colorado Springs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that 39-year-old Joseph Gould would be residing in east Colorado Springs.

National

Masks could save more than 100K lives in US through February, study suggests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new study estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February.