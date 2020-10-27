Advertisement

Sexually violent predator now living in Colorado Springs

Joseph Gould, 39, was convicted of sexually assaulting a child.
Joseph Gould, 39, was convicted of sexually assaulting a child.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted sexually violent predator is on parole and living in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that 39-year-old Joseph Gould would be residing in the 3300 block of East Platte Avenue.

Gould was convicted in 2011 of sexual assault on a child in El Paso County. Previously, he was convicted in Nebraska in 2005 for the same crime.

Gould is a white male, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 256 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

For more information on Gould and oher sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department, click here.

