Pueblo County could see more restrictions due to increasing COVID-19 cases

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, Pueblo County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the virus.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment tells 11 news over the past two weeks there have been 336 cases per 100,000 residents. If this number does not go down, the county is at risk for more guidelines and restrictions.

Randy Evetts, the Pueblo County health director, says they have submitted a draft plan to the state that would put more restrictions on certain businesses. Once the state looks over that plan and gives some feedback, that’s when the timeline will reportedly go into action.

Originally the health department said cases had to be lowered by this Friday, but that timeline has reportedly been extended.

Pueblo County is currently in a safer-at-home level two, which calls for two-week positivity rate of 175 cases per 100,000 residents. If the case numbers do not reflect lower numbers, Pueblo County will move into a safer-at-home level three.

Click here for more information on what each level means.

The current pandemic has been going on for the past 7 months but Evetts tells 11 news people need to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus. “We all want to get back to some sort of normal…let’s not give up now. This is probably the most critical time we’ve had to date. We can’t give up we’ve got to keep being diligent” said Evetts.

Across the county there are more than 2,000 cases of the virus and 28 people are currently being treated for the virus at Parkview Medical Center.

