New COVID-19 testing center to open in Fountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID-19 testing for residents in Fountain should get a lot easier with a new testing site slated to open this week.

The City of Fountain Fire Department is working with El Paso County Public Health to open the site at Fire Station No. 1, 811 N. Santa Fe Ave. The site is scheduled to operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Tuesday.

No insurance or referrals are required for testing. To pre-register you can click here. However, drop-ins are also welcome.

