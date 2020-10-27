Advertisement

MISSING: At-risk man considered developmentally disabled last seen Sunday in Park County, authorities say he needs medication

Missing man Steven Weems.
Missing man Steven Weems.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:46 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHERIDAN, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was sent out on Tuesday for a missing man who is considered developmentally disabled.

Steven Weems, 38, is pictured at the top of this article. He was last seen on Sunday at about 7:45 at night in the 2900 block of W. Hampden Avenue in Sheridan. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Weems suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medication.

If you see Weems you’re asked to call 911 or 303-762-2211.

