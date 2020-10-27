UPDATE: Roads back open after large water main break in Manitou Springs; water still shutoff in some areas

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Roads are back open after a large water main break in Manitou Springs, but water is still shutoff in some areas.

The city announced late Monday night its public works department was working on an emergency water main repair in the Midland and Ruxton area.

An update early Tuesday morning said the water main break released high volumes of water, and therefore large amounts of debris, onto Ruxton Avenue, the Ruxton Roundabout, Manitou Place and various other surrounding roads.

The city said it has caused “minor-severe damage” to the roadway infrastructure. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews were still cleaning debris from the impacted area.

Ruxton Ave (from the Roundabout to Capitol Hill) and Osage (from Manitou Place to Ruxton) are now reopened. The water supply is still shutoff near the Midland and Ruxton area as of 10:30 a.m. and will remain shutoff until crews fix the water main break.

This article will be updated as we learn more from the City of Manitou Springs.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.