I-25 northbound closed just south of Castle Rock Tuesday afternoon during rush hour, part of Powers closed at the same time in Colorado Springs

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 was closed just south of Castle Rock on Tuesday during rush hour. At the same time, northbound Powers was blocked by a crash at Stetson Hills Boulevard.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. near Mile Marker 167, the Greenland Exit.

“Small vehicle spun out and ran into an empty fuel hauler and is now under one of the saddle tanks,” Colorado State Patrol wrote on Twitter.

The crash on Powers was reported at about 4:41 p.m. and impacted both directions of Powers and part of Stetson Hills Boulevard.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. This article may not be updated depending on how severe the crash was. The purpose of this article is to alert the public of a major impact on traffic.

