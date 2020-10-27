I-25 northbound closed just south of Castle Rock Tuesday afternoon during rush hour, part of Powers closed at the same time in Colorado Springs

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 was closed just south of Castle Rock on Tuesday during rush hour. At the same time, northbound Powers was blocked by a crash at Stetson Hills Boulevard.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. near Mile Marker 167, the Greenland Exit.

“Small vehicle spun out and ran into an empty fuel hauler and is now under one of the saddle tanks,” Colorado State Patrol wrote on Twitter.

The crash on Powers was reported at about 4:41 p.m. and impacted both directions of Powers and part of Stetson Hills Boulevard.

