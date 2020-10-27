Advertisement

Harley-Davidson unveils its first electric bicycle

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.(Source: Serial 1, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harley-Davidson is trying to electrify its appeal to younger riders by starting an ebike brand.

The iconic motorcycle company revealed the first images of its future electric bike on Tuesday. It’s called Serial 1.

The bike will have a mid-mounted engine that kicks in when the rider turns the pedals.

Top speed will be limited to either 20 or 28 mph, due to ebike regulations.

Harley has been having a rough ride in its motorcycle branch, whose profits have declined for six years.

The company then took a heavy hit from the pandemic, even though it says that its profits rose over the past three months.

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder.

The new ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

School bus in Tennessee involved in crash; 2 killed

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

Local

I-25 northbound closed just south of Castle Rock Tuesday afternoon during rush hour, part of Powers closed at the same time in Colorado Springs

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Northbound I-25 was closed just south of Castle Rock on Tuesday during rush hour.

Crime

Case dismissed after a Colorado Springs man was accused of sexually assaulting his roommate.

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
The original article has been removed as the charges against the suspect were reoportedly dismissed.

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Help get Drools a home, this pup has been at a Colorado shelter for 721 days and counting!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
There’s a push across the Centennial State to help a dog find a forever home. Drools has been in a Colorado animal shelter for 721 days and counting as of Tuesday.

Latest News

National Politics

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.

National

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

National

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.