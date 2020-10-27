Advertisement

Fire in vacant building being investigated as possible arson

(Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:58 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arson detectives are investigating a fire in a vacant commercial building.

The fire started around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in an empty building on Harrison Road just west of I-25 and Lake Avenue on the south end of the Springs. Firefighters battled single-digit temperatures along with the flames while working to get the fire out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the fire or has information on it to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Police did not release the exact address of the building, just that it was in the 1400 block.

