Denver high school drops Confederate mascot in favor of bird

Ravens logo
Ravens logo(Denver South HS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado high school has adopted a new mascot to replace the previous emblem recalling a symbol of the Confederacy.

The Denver Post reported that Denver South High School announced it is now the home of the Ravens, which will replace the Rebels mascot name held throughout the nearly 100-year history of the school. Principal Bobby Thomas says the school conducted focus groups and online surveys and a committee determined the new mascot.

Denver Public Schools has launched initiatives throughout the district to build a more inclusive culture including plans to offer more Black, Native American and Latino history courses.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

