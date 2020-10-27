Advertisement

Crews respond to a house fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Monday night

Crews responded to a house fire in southeast Colorado Springs on 10/26/20.
Crews responded to a house fire in southeast Colorado Springs on 10/26/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Monday night.

Heavy smoke was showing when crews arrived on the scene just before 7 Monday night. The house was in the 1300 block of Challenger Avenue, the neighborhood is in the area of E. Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.

The fire appeared to be under control soon after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

