Crews respond to a house fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Monday night.

Heavy smoke was showing when crews arrived on the scene just before 7 Monday night. The house was in the 1300 block of Challenger Avenue, the neighborhood is in the area of E. Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.

The fire appeared to be under control soon after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1335 CHALLENGER AV. Engine 11 reporting heavy smoke showing. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 27, 2020

