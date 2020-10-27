Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

WASHINGTON (AP) - Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by Trump. At 48, she is likely secure a conservative court majority for years to come. With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats still argued the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee.

Barrett will fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)