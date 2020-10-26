Advertisement

Pueblo Fire Department fights fire at abandoned house

Pueblo Fire Department responds to a structure fire at abandoned home at 1100 block of West Street in Pueblo.
Pueblo Fire Department responds to a structure fire at abandoned home at 1100 block of West Street in Pueblo.(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:53 PM MDT
PUEBLO Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire on the 1100 block of West Street in Pueblo. Crews went out to the area at around 7 Sunday afternoon.

According to Pueblo Police, the fire was at an abandoned house and might have been caused by squatters. The cause is still under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

