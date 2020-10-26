Pueblo Fire Department fights fire at abandoned house
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire on the 1100 block of West Street in Pueblo. Crews went out to the area at around 7 Sunday afternoon.
According to Pueblo Police, the fire was at an abandoned house and might have been caused by squatters. The cause is still under investigation.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.