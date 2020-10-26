Pueblo Fire Department fights fire at abandoned house

PUEBLO Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire on the 1100 block of West Street in Pueblo. Crews went out to the area at around 7 Sunday afternoon.

The Fire department is still on scene of the structure fire in west st. The cause of the fire is still under investigation pic.twitter.com/s8WYeqbA0k — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) October 26, 2020

According to Pueblo Police, the fire was at an abandoned house and might have been caused by squatters. The cause is still under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

