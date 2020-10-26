Group of volunteers cleans up site of Barr Trail Fire

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of volunteers are taking matters into their own hands to clean up the scene of a fire near one of our trails.

The exact cause of the Barr Trail Fire close to the Manitou Incline is under investigation. Investigators say it started at a homeless camp.

It was a few volunteers, and a lot of bags full of singed junk.

“It was a really great effort, I mean lots of metal, the bags are very heavy, so I hauled a couple of bags down.” Steve Brenmer, a Manitou City Council member and volunteer said.

The volunteers live in Manitou and hike often. They say they couldn’t stand to see the place they love looking like it did.

“I think a lot of us in the community are fed up with these encampments and the fire risk that they pose to the mountains that we love,” organizer Trevor Becker said. “Also our structures and our houses, so we definitely wanted to come up here and clean this up.”

The crew of five filled up a few dozen bags of the left over debris. With the help of some generous hikers, they took the bags down the Barr Trail one by one.

“Just to make sure that the woods are clean and then it’s not going to be a danger,” volunteer Joe Flynn explained. “You know, our houses are near the trail and we don’t want there to be a forest fire or a wildfire.”

Extra caution; because they know the Barr Trail Fire could have been much worse--and could happen again.

“We need to do everything we can as a community to rally against this and prevent these fires from happening,” Becker added.

The group says they plan to head back out to the site a few more times to finish the clean up. There is now a Facebook Page for people who want to get involved in future clean-up events. The group plans to go back until it’s finished.

