El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms 8 COVID-19 cases in last 3 weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms eight employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last three weeks.

Two of the eight work in the same section at the courthouse (court and transport), which falls under the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s definition of an outbreak. The health department defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days in the same facility. The other infected employees work across the sheriff’s office in floor security, patrol, EPSO’s tactical support unit, and the communications center.

According to EPSO, some of the employees are sworn officers and others are civilians.

“For the health and safety of employees, inmates and the public, there have been increased preventive measures to include daily cleaning and disinfecting of the facility," the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday. "Sheriff’s office staff has had plans and structures in place since the beginning of this pandemic to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We continue to take steps to prevent further spread to inmates housed at the El Paso County Jail and employees across the organization. The Sheriff’s Office continues to work diligently in collaboration with El Paso County Public Health. We continue to adhere to the guidelines and recommendations of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

To date, 19 employees and three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff’s office has lost one employee to the virus, Deputy Jeff Hopkins. Hopkins contracted the virus while working at the El Paso County jail, and his passing is considered a line of duty death.

