COLORADO VOTERS: If you are mailing in your ballot, you must do so by today

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Monday is an important deadline day for the 2020 presidential election for Colorado voters.

If you are mailing your ballot back through the USPS mailing system, you must do so by Monday. An important reminder to voters is that you must have 65 cents' worth of postage to mail your ballot back.

After Monday, you should either vote in-person or drop off your ballot at a drop box location, although the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office is encouraging you fill out your ballot at home due to the pandemic.

“We really encourage voters to fill out their mail ballot in the safety and comfort of their home. Due to COVID-19, we really are asking citizens to be aware of the risks involved with voting in-person, as well as keeping themselves, their family and their community safe," said Kristi Ridlen of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Also on Monday, you must register to vote to get a ballot sent to you, or you will have to vote in-person. You can register online here through Monday to receive a ballot in the mail.

After Monday, you can still register to vote up until 7 p.m. on Election Day, but you will have to visit a voting service and polling center in-person to vote.

Election Day is Nov. 3rd. For more information about voting in El Paso County, click here.

