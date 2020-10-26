Advertisement

Colorado Springs man sentenced for threatening to murder ICE agents and members of their families

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man learned his fate on Monday for threatening to kill federal law enforcement officers.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, 26-year-old Timothy Hummel was sentenced to time served, followed by 3 years on supervised release for threatening to murder federal law enforcement officers.

“According to the stipulated facts contained in Hummel’s plea agreement, on August 14, 2019, Hummel repeatedly called the Denver Field Office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO), which is the directorate within ICE focused on arrests and removals of individuals living in the United States without authorization,” the release reads in part. “Hummel left two voicemails minutes apart and shortly thereafter sent an email to the Denver ERO Outreach mailbox. In the voicemail and email, Hummel threatened to murder ICE agents and members of their families.”

Even though there was no evidence that Hummel took any steps toward an act of violence, the voicemails were enough for authorities to take action.

“There is perhaps a misperception by some that people can say anything they want over the Internet or the telephone with impunity. When somebody makes threatening statements, whether directed to a federal officer or any other person, those words are not protected speech and they can be prosecuted in federal court,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Mr. Hummel became a felon today because he believed that he could amplify his opposition to certain immigration policies by sending vicious threats against officers and their families. Others should learn from his mistake and remember that the First Amendment isn’t a license to threaten others with harm.”

Hummel had pleaded guilty to threatening to kill federal law enforcement officers in August of this year. He appeared at the hearing remotely while free on bond.

