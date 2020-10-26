Advertisement

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner introduces bill authorizing a VA Hospital in Colorado Springs

Sen. Cory Gardner addresses the public at the VA Hospital in Aurora on 10/16/20.
Sen. Cory Gardner addresses the public at the VA Hospital in Aurora on 10/16/20.(Pool photo/CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A little more than a week after U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced a push to bring a VA Hospital to Colorado Springs, Sen. Gardner introduced legislation that would authorize the construction of a VA Medical Center in Olympic City USA.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve timely access to quality care, but I hear frequently from veterans in El Paso County about the need for additional access to services,” said Sen. Gardner according to a release. “As the veteran population in El Paso County continues to experience rapid growth, the need for additional health care resources will only increase. I am incredibly proud of Colorado’s active duty military strength, courage, and bold vision for the future, and I will always fight to ensure our veterans receive access to the quality care they deserve.”

You can track the bill by clicking here.

El Paso County is also home to more than 80,000 veterans according to the most recent Census data.

Sen. Gardner is running against former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper in the upcoming election.

According to a release sent out by Sen. Gardner’s office, the legislation would:

-Authorize construction of a VA Medical Center in Colorado Springs to serve El Paso County and surrounding areas.

-Require an assessment of the VA and Department of Defense’s ability to collaborate on this project and a subsequent partnership plan.

-Institute strict safeguards and accountability measures to make sure that we do not repeat the mistakes of the Aurora VA Hospital project to ensure responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars and quality healthcare services for Colorado veterans.

