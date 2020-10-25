Advertisement

Man facing charges after assualting store clerk with wrench

Man facing felony charges after reportedly assaulting a clerk with a wrench near 8th and Grand in Pueblo.
Man facing felony charges after reportedly assaulting a clerk with a wrench near 8th and Grand in Pueblo.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a convenience store clerk with a wrench. According to Pueblo Police this happened near 8th and Grand around midnight on Friday.

Police say as man broke a window at the store with a socket wrench, went inside and then assaulted the clerk with that wrench. The man also reportedly bit the clerk as well during a struggle.

At 12:10a.m., Officers Bryce Rue & Chris Archuleta were dispatched to 8th & Grand on a fight with weapons. A male...

Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Police were able to take the man into custody, and after being medically cleared will be booked on felony charges. The clerk also went to the hospital for treatment for his injuries, his condition is unknown.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Weather Whiplash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.24.20

Local

Liberty High School temporarily moving to e-learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Local high school moving to e-learning due to low staffing because of possible COVID-19 cases.

Local

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend and throwing knife at SWAT

Updated: 7 hours ago
Man arrested on several charges following a long standoff

Local

I-25 back open after grass fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
We have a crew heading to the scene right now

Latest News

Local

COS #WalkTheVote parade scheduled for Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This is happening in over 40 other cities across the nation.

Local

COS juvenile male taken to hospital with gunshot wound

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Police say there is no known threat to the community.

Local

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:56 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
If those unfinished bottles of medication from that cold you had five months ago are still crowding your medicine cabinet, you’re in luck!

Local

Pig named ‘Kevin Bacon’ and his family among hundreds evacuated because of a Colorado wildfire

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:58 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
The East Troublesome Fire is burning more than 100 miles away from Colorado Springs. However, the images of the mountains on fire and a line of cars trying to get out of town are all too familiar for many living in Olympic City, USA.

Local

WANTED: Archer who poached a deer in Palmer Lake, the animal had to be euthanized

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:36 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are asking for help from the community with tracking down a person who poached a deer in a small Colorado town.

VOD Recordings

Family among hundreds forced to evacuate for a wildfire in Colorado

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM MDT
A family and their pig were forced to evacuate their home joining hundreds of people impacted by a wildfire.