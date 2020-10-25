Man facing charges after assualting store clerk with wrench

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a convenience store clerk with a wrench. According to Pueblo Police this happened near 8th and Grand around midnight on Friday.

Police say as man broke a window at the store with a socket wrench, went inside and then assaulted the clerk with that wrench. The man also reportedly bit the clerk as well during a struggle.

At 12:10a.m., Officers Bryce Rue & Chris Archuleta were dispatched to 8th & Grand on a fight with weapons. A male... Posted by Pueblo Police Department on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Police were able to take the man into custody, and after being medically cleared will be booked on felony charges. The clerk also went to the hospital for treatment for his injuries, his condition is unknown.

