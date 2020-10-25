Advertisement

H.S. Football Saturday: Pueblo South wins opener, Vista Ridge prevails in OT

Colts season delayed two weeks due to COVID-19
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
One of the best high school football teams in 3A opened their season with a statement win.

Pueblo South blanked Pueblo Centennial 41-0 Saturday at Dutch Clark Stadium for their first win of the shortened CHSAA football season. The Colts were forced to delay the first two weeks of their season due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team.

The Colts, propelled by big performances from RB George Longoria and QB Jace Bellah, will return near the top of the 3A rankings following the win. The Colts were one of the favorites to return to the 3A state title game before their season opener was delayed. Pueblo Centennial falls to 0-3 following losses to Canon City (41-0) and Pueblo Central (17-9).

Vista Ridge High School outlasted Rampart 32-31 in overtime Saturday at Garry Berry Stadium. The Rams held a 25-13 lead but surrendered back-to-back scores near the end of regulation. The Wolves (2-1) rebound to win their first 4A Southern League game after a 61-28 loss to Fountain-Fort Carson last week.

