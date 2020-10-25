Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now Northbound Marksheffel at Drennan road in Colorado Springs is blocked due to a traffic crash. Polices say the road cold be closed for awhile and drivers should use other routes.

CSPD says a woman died in the crash, but were unsure how many cars were involved. Her injuries and name has not yet been released.

The crash happened around 3 P.M. on Sunday. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

