Broncos activate Bouye, Jones, Walker off injured reserve

Broncos host Chiefs, 2:25pm Sunday on KKTV
Broncos A.J. Bouye practices at UC Health Training Center
Broncos A.J. Bouye practices at UC Health Training Center
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos activated cornerback A.J. Bouye along with defensive ends Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker off injured reserve Saturday.

They also promoted inside linebacker Nigel Bradham and running back Jeremy Cox from their practice squad.

Earlier, the Broncos released D-lineman Timmy Jernigan and Sylvester Williams, who was re-signed to Denver’s practice squad Saturday.

The Broncos (2-3) host the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) on Sunday in the first snow game of the 2020 season. The forecast calls for temperatures topping out at 25 degrees with snow throughout the game.

Bouye injured a shoulder in the opener against Tennessee and spent five weeks on IR.

Jones sustained a knee injury in Week 2 at Pittsburgh and Walker went on IR with a strained calf following the Steelers game.

Bradham is a ninth-year pro who has started 96 games in the NFL with the Bills (2012-15) and Eagles (2016-19). He was signed to Denver’s practice squad on Oct. 5.

Cox is a first-year pro from Old Dominion who was also promoted from the practice squad last week before the Broncos' game at New England.

