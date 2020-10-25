Advertisement

5 COVID-19 community testing sites, including ones in Pueblo and Fremont counties, to be closed Monday due to weather

(CDC)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Frigid, sub-freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous road condition has led the state to temporarily shut down five of its free community COVID-19 testing sites.

The state announced Sunday the five sites would be closed Monday for the weather. Highs aren’t expected to get out of the teens in much of the state Monday, and snow is likely through the evening. The sites inclide the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo County, the Public Health Office in Fremont County, Water World in Adams County, Aurora Sports Park in Arapahoe County, and Stazio Ball Fields in Boulder County.

The state reminds the public that none of the sites take appointments, so there is no need to reschedule.

There are more than 50 free community testing sites statewide; a comprehensive list can be found here. Citizens are urged to check with their local health departments for options if needing to get tested Monday.

The weather is expected to rebound by mid-week.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

