WANTED: Archer who poached a deer in Palmer Lake, the animal had to be euthanized

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are asking for help from the community with tracking down a person who poached a deer in a small Colorado town.

CPW says they were called to Palmer Lake on Friday after someone spotted a deer with an arrow protruding from both sides of the animal. When wildlife officers located the injured animal, they had to make the decision to euthanize it on the spot because it wouldn’t have survived.

CPW believes the deer was shot recently.

“This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this,” said Corey Adler, a CPW district wildlife manager for the Palmer Lake region. “This deer was treated unethically and that is something we take very seriously.”

Now CPW is asking for help. Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call 719-227-5200.

For those who are familiar with the area, the deer was found along Greeley Boulevard in a heavily-wooded neighborhood along Monument Creek and south of Palmer Lake. The person responsible for this heinous and illegal act could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment among other charges. Convictions range from a fine up to $3,000 and up to six months in jail.

