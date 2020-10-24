National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If those unfinished bottles of medication from that cold you had five months ago are still crowding your medicine cabinet, you’re in luck!

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and there are a number of King Soopers locations in Colorado for you to drop off unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day isn’t just about decluttering your home -- the Drug Enforcement Agency says that medicines left languishing in homes are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Studies have shown that the easiest way for someone to score illegal prescription medication is simply by getting them from family and friends.

Here are the King Soopers taking part on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

-7915 Constitution Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80951

-6350 Sheridan Blvd. Arvada CO, 80003

-3250 Centennial Blvd Colorado Springs CO, 80907

-25701 E. Smoky Hill Road Aurora, CO 80016

-2810 Quebec Street Denver, CO 80238

-5544 Promenade Parkway Castle Rock CO, 80108

-18606 Green Valley Ranch Blvd Denver, CO 80249

-5050 South Federal Blvd Englewood CO, 80110

-14967 Candelas Parkway Arvada CO, 80007

-10406 E MLK JR Blvd Denver, CO 80238

