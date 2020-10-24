Advertisement

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday

National drug take back day.
National drug take back day.(MGN)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If those unfinished bottles of medication from that cold you had five months ago are still crowding your medicine cabinet, you’re in luck!

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and there are a number of King Soopers locations in Colorado for you to drop off unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day isn’t just about decluttering your home -- the Drug Enforcement Agency says that medicines left languishing in homes are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Studies have shown that the easiest way for someone to score illegal prescription medication is simply by getting them from family and friends.

Here are the King Soopers taking part on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

-7915 Constitution Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80951

-6350 Sheridan Blvd. Arvada CO, 80003

-3250 Centennial Blvd Colorado Springs CO, 80907

-25701 E. Smoky Hill Road Aurora, CO 80016

-2810 Quebec Street Denver, CO 80238

-5544 Promenade Parkway Castle Rock CO, 80108

-18606 Green Valley Ranch Blvd Denver, CO 80249

-5050 South Federal Blvd Englewood CO, 80110

-14967 Candelas Parkway Arvada CO, 80007

-10406 E MLK JR Blvd Denver, CO 80238

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Pig named ‘Kevin Bacon’ and his family among hundreds evacuated because of a Colorado wildfire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The East Troublesome Fire is burning more than 100 miles away from Colorado Springs. However, the images of the mountains on fire and a line of cars trying to get out of town are all too familiar for many living in Olympic City, USA.

Forecast

Weekend Weather Whiplash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.23.20

Local

WANTED: Archer who poached a deer in Palmer Lake, the animal had to be euthanized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are asking for help from the community with tracking down a person who poached a deer in a small Colorado town.

VOD Recordings

Family among hundreds forced to evacuate for a wildfire in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
A family and their pig were forced to evacuate their home joining hundreds of people impacted by a wildfire.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Man believes his grandparents perished in a Colorado wildfire

Updated: 4 hours ago
Although there is no official word on the East Troublesome Fire being deadly, a man tells 11 News he believes his grandparents perished in the blaze.

Local

‘Wherever they’re at, they’re together’: Family believes Colorado couple died together in East Troublesome Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith and Spencer Wilson
Although there’s no official word on the East Troublesome Fire being deadly in Colorado, a man tells 11 News he’s certain his grandparents perished together as a result of the massive blaze.

Local

3 Colorado Springs residents killed in a crash on I-25, including a teenager

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Three people are dead after investigators believe a man lost control of his truck on I-25, crossed over the median, and slammed into an oncoming car.

Local

Calhan woman offers up property for wildfire evacuees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
As more and more people are fleeing their homes because of wildfires, other people are offering to help.

Local

People in Colorado should expect a message on their phone this Sunday from the state about COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado health officials are utilizing new technology to help with COVID-19 contact tracing, and many people in Colorado can expect a message about the tech on their phone this Sunday.

Local

Authorities in Colorado need help locating the person or people responsible for injuring a small dog

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities in Teller County believe a person or people are behind horrible injuries to a small dog.