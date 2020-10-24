Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend and throwing knife at SWAT

Dustin Turner was arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend and throwing knife at SWAT.
Dustin Turner was arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend and throwing knife at SWAT.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A 33-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning following an hours-long standoff with SWAT.

According to the Pueblo Sheriff’s Office, a woman texted a friend Friday night, saying she had been stabbed by her boyfriend who refused to let her leave his home. The friend called law enforcement to let them know.

The sheriff’s office responded to the home of Dustin Turner, who they say had two active felony warrants related to pas domestic violence incidents with the same victim. The sheriff’s office says Turner repeatedly refused to turn himself in on the warrants.

The detective’s called Turner after receiving a search warrant for his home to try to get information on the victim’s condition. They tried to talk Turner out of the home but deputies say he refused.

After learning where the victim was located in the home, SWAT was able to rescue the victim by pulling her out of a window.

Deputies say the suspect made several threats causing them to shut the gas off in his home. Negotiations continued but Turner allegedly repeatedly refused to come out and even threw a knife out of a window at SWAT members, just missing them.

The knife SWAT members say the suspect threw at them.
The knife SWAT members say the suspect threw at them.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)

Following hours of negotiations, SWAT was able to deploy tactics, forcing Turner out of the home and into custody.

He was arrested on first-degree assault on a peace officer, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, false imprisonment, criminal mischief, domestic violence, menacing, and telephone obstruction.

The Pueblo County Sheriff released this statement following the arrest: “It was very clear this suspect was not going to surrender peacefully,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “I commend all the deputies involved in this extremely volatile situation for their patience, planning and thoughtful execution that led to the successful rescue of the victim and apprehension of this very dangerous individual.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

I-25 closed between Exit 153-156 for grass fire near Interquest Pkwy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
We have a crew heading to the scene right now

Local

COS #WalkTheVote parade scheduled for Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This is happening in over 40 other cities across the nation.

Local

COS juvenile male taken to hospital with gunshot wound

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Police say there is no known threat to the community.

Local

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KKTV
If those unfinished bottles of medication from that cold you had five months ago are still crowding your medicine cabinet, you’re in luck!

Latest News

Local

Pig named ‘Kevin Bacon’ and his family among hundreds evacuated because of a Colorado wildfire

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The East Troublesome Fire is burning more than 100 miles away from Colorado Springs. However, the images of the mountains on fire and a line of cars trying to get out of town are all too familiar for many living in Olympic City, USA.

Forecast

Weekend Weather Whiplash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.23.20

Local

WANTED: Archer who poached a deer in Palmer Lake, the animal had to be euthanized

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are asking for help from the community with tracking down a person who poached a deer in a small Colorado town.

VOD Recordings

Family among hundreds forced to evacuate for a wildfire in Colorado

Updated: 20 hours ago
A family and their pig were forced to evacuate their home joining hundreds of people impacted by a wildfire.

VOD Recordings

Man believes his grandparents perished in a Colorado wildfire

Updated: 20 hours ago
Although there is no official word on the East Troublesome Fire being deadly, a man tells 11 News he believes his grandparents perished in the blaze.

Local

Officials confirm Colorado couple died together in East Troublesome Fire

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith, Spencer Wilson and Olivia DaRocha
Although there’s no official word on the East Troublesome Fire being deadly in Colorado, a man tells 11 News he’s certain his grandparents perished together as a result of the massive blaze.