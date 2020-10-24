Man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend and throwing knife at SWAT

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A 33-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning following an hours-long standoff with SWAT.

According to the Pueblo Sheriff’s Office, a woman texted a friend Friday night, saying she had been stabbed by her boyfriend who refused to let her leave his home. The friend called law enforcement to let them know.

The sheriff’s office responded to the home of Dustin Turner, who they say had two active felony warrants related to pas domestic violence incidents with the same victim. The sheriff’s office says Turner repeatedly refused to turn himself in on the warrants.

The detective’s called Turner after receiving a search warrant for his home to try to get information on the victim’s condition. They tried to talk Turner out of the home but deputies say he refused.

After learning where the victim was located in the home, SWAT was able to rescue the victim by pulling her out of a window.

Deputies say the suspect made several threats causing them to shut the gas off in his home. Negotiations continued but Turner allegedly repeatedly refused to come out and even threw a knife out of a window at SWAT members, just missing them.

The knife SWAT members say the suspect threw at them. (Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)

Following hours of negotiations, SWAT was able to deploy tactics, forcing Turner out of the home and into custody.

He was arrested on first-degree assault on a peace officer, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of felony menacing, false imprisonment, criminal mischief, domestic violence, menacing, and telephone obstruction.

The Pueblo County Sheriff released this statement following the arrest: “It was very clear this suspect was not going to surrender peacefully,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “I commend all the deputies involved in this extremely volatile situation for their patience, planning and thoughtful execution that led to the successful rescue of the victim and apprehension of this very dangerous individual.”

