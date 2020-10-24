Liberty High School temporarily moving to e-learning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Liberty High School in Academy District 20 will temporarily be moving to e-learning. They will transition starting Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 4th. In-person learning will resume on November 5th.

According to the district several students and staff members are in isolation and quarantine. Because of the high numbers of people out of the building, there are not enough substitute teachers and guest staff to keep the building open.

