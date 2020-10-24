Advertisement

Liberty High School temporarily moving to e-learning

Academy District 20
Academy District 20(Station)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Liberty High School in Academy District 20 will temporarily be moving to e-learning. They will transition starting Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 4th. In-person learning will resume on November 5th.

According to the district several students and staff members are in isolation and quarantine. Because of the high numbers of people out of the building, there are not enough substitute teachers and guest staff to keep the building open.

