I-25 closed between Exit 153-156 for grass fire near Interquest Pkwy
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews have part of I-25 closed for a working grass fire on I-25 near Interquest Parkway.
There have been delays reported in this area. CSFD and USAFA fire are on scene.
Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News SB traffic on I-25 is being diverted onto the Air Force Academy Exit.
It is unclear at this time what the cause of this fire is. We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more.
