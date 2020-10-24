Advertisement

I-25 closed between Exit 153-156 for grass fire near Interquest Pkwy

We have a crew heading to the scene right now
kktv
kktv(kktv)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews have part of I-25 closed for a working grass fire on I-25 near Interquest Parkway.

There have been delays reported in this area. CSFD and USAFA fire are on scene.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News SB traffic on I-25 is being diverted onto the Air Force Academy Exit.

It is unclear at this time what the cause of this fire is. We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COS #WalkTheVote parade scheduled for Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This is happening in over 40 other cities across the nation.

Local

COS juvenile male taken to hospital with gunshot wound

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Police say there is no known threat to the community.

Local

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KKTV
If those unfinished bottles of medication from that cold you had five months ago are still crowding your medicine cabinet, you’re in luck!

Local

Pig named ‘Kevin Bacon’ and his family among hundreds evacuated because of a Colorado wildfire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The East Troublesome Fire is burning more than 100 miles away from Colorado Springs. However, the images of the mountains on fire and a line of cars trying to get out of town are all too familiar for many living in Olympic City, USA.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Weather Whiplash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.23.20

Local

WANTED: Archer who poached a deer in Palmer Lake, the animal had to be euthanized

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are asking for help from the community with tracking down a person who poached a deer in a small Colorado town.

VOD Recordings

Family among hundreds forced to evacuate for a wildfire in Colorado

Updated: 19 hours ago
A family and their pig were forced to evacuate their home joining hundreds of people impacted by a wildfire.

VOD Recordings

Man believes his grandparents perished in a Colorado wildfire

Updated: 19 hours ago
Although there is no official word on the East Troublesome Fire being deadly, a man tells 11 News he believes his grandparents perished in the blaze.

Local

Officials confirm Colorado couple died together in East Troublesome Fire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith, Spencer Wilson and Olivia DaRocha
Although there’s no official word on the East Troublesome Fire being deadly in Colorado, a man tells 11 News he’s certain his grandparents perished together as a result of the massive blaze.

Local

3 Colorado Springs residents killed in a crash on I-25, including a teenager

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Three people are dead after investigators believe a man lost control of his truck on I-25, crossed over the median, and slammed into an oncoming car.