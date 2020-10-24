I-25 closed between Exit 153-156 for grass fire near Interquest Pkwy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews have part of I-25 closed for a working grass fire on I-25 near Interquest Parkway.

I-25 NB/SB: Road closed due to fire activity between Exit 153 - Interquest Parkway and Exit 156 - Northgate Boulevard. Southbound lanes blocked and Northbound left lane closed at mile marker 154 in Colorado Springs. Use caution. Watching for emergency… https://t.co/6l5ho107HF — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 24, 2020

There have been delays reported in this area. CSFD and USAFA fire are on scene.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News SB traffic on I-25 is being diverted onto the Air Force Academy Exit.

It is unclear at this time what the cause of this fire is. We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more.

#ColoadoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire in the area of I25 and Interquest Pkwy. USAFA fire and CSFD on scene. Be careful of firefighters in the area. Expect some delays — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 24, 2020

