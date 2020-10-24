Advertisement

Friday Night Endzone: Week 3

By KKTV
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Southern Colorado temps dipped, but the energy level was still high for Week 3 of the Friday Night Endzone!

Our 11 sports team, Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino, recap more than a dozen local schools as they battle on the gridiron in freezing temps. Check out the highlights!

Week 3 Scores:

5A:

Douglas County 27, Doherty 24

4A:

Palmer Ridge 55, Grand Junction Central 0

Pueblo West 42, Mesa Ridge 20

Coronado 35, Thornton 21

Cheyenne Mountain 44, Palmer 0

Fountain Fort-Carson 46, Air Academy 0

Pine Creek 17, Chaparral 7

3A:

Lewis-Palmer 32, Riverdale Ridge 13

Pueblo East 26, Pueblo Central 12

Holy Family 29, Discovery Canyon 3

2A:

Lamar 34, La Junta 14

Delta 27, Woodland Park 2

