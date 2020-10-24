Friday Night Endzone: Week 3
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Southern Colorado temps dipped, but the energy level was still high for Week 3 of the Friday Night Endzone!
Our 11 sports team, Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino, recap more than a dozen local schools as they battle on the gridiron in freezing temps. Check out the highlights!
Week 3 Scores:
5A:
Douglas County 27, Doherty 24
4A:
Palmer Ridge 55, Grand Junction Central 0
Pueblo West 42, Mesa Ridge 20
Coronado 35, Thornton 21
Cheyenne Mountain 44, Palmer 0
Fountain Fort-Carson 46, Air Academy 0
Pine Creek 17, Chaparral 7
3A:
Lewis-Palmer 32, Riverdale Ridge 13
Pueblo East 26, Pueblo Central 12
Holy Family 29, Discovery Canyon 3
2A:
Lamar 34, La Junta 14
Delta 27, Woodland Park 2
