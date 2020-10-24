Advertisement

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 7

The 11 Sports team is back to break down your fantasy football forecast for week 7 in the NFL.
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 7
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 7(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino work through the Sunday slate of games for week 7 in the NFL. Who has the most fantasy potential for the AFC-West battle between the Broncos and Chiefs and what are the best value picks around the league. Click on the video to watch week 7 of the Friday Fantasy Focus!

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Friday Night Endzone: Week 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KKTV
The Southern Colorado temps dipped, but the energy level was still high for Week 3 of the Friday Night Endzone!

Sports

Air Force hockey schedule released for 2020-21 season

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:59 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Air Force hockey team knows their opponents for the upcoming year.

Sports

Pepsi Center, home of Avalanche and Nuggets, renamed Ball Arena

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Put aside the Pepsi. Denver’s downtown sports venue is getting a name change.

State

Pepsi Center announces new name, is now ‘Ball Arena’

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:57 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Pepsi Center is no longer. At least in name.

Latest News

Sports

Money McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Money McManus named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Sports

CSU Rams- New Mexico Game canceled due to Covid-19

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:56 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
CSU Rams- New Mexico Game canceled due to Covid-19

Sports

Bellinger HR sends Dodgers to 3rd World Series in 4 years

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the third time in four years by topping the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

Sports

McManus’ 6 FGs lift Broncos over Pats in COVID-delayed game

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:25 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Denver’s Brandon McManus had six field goals and linebacker Malik Reed came up with a big sack late to help the Broncos hold on for an 18-12 win over the New England Patriots in a game twice delayed following positive coronavirus tests for both teams.

Sports

Cheyenne Mountain football’s stifling defense earns 32-6 win over Liberty

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:10 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Cheyenne Mountain piled on the points in the second half, while their defense did the rest in a 32-6 victory over Liberty Saturday at Gerry Berry Stadium.

Sports

Broncos running backs coach tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:49 PM MDT
|
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Denver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t accompany the team on its trip to New England.