COS #WalkTheVote parade scheduled for Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A ‘voting parade’ is set to take place in Colorado Springs on Sunday- to help voters enthusiastically deliver their ballots in person in a safe and secure way.

It’s called #WalkTheVote- and it’s happening in over 40 cities across the U.S. in 9 states.

The Colorado Springs parade will take place on Sunday, October 25 at noon, and is scheduled to begin at 115 E. Platte Ave.

“The lively parade is designed to encourage early voting and celebrate community and political engagement,” a spokesperson from the event says.

People of all ages, backgrounds and party affiliations are encouraged to attend. Participants are asked to wear masks.

