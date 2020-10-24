COS juvenile male taken to hospital with gunshot wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A juvenile male is being treated for potential life threatening injuries after a late night shooting.

CSPD was called to 1800 block of Doherty Road, on the southeast side of Colorado Springs around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound. CSPD says this is when they also found two other juveniles, a male and a female, at the home.

Police say the two juveniles were interviewed and released pending further investigation. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/ Assault Unit are investigating.

CSPD says all parties are accounted for and at this time there is no known threat to the community.

