Advertisement

Amber Alert: 2 missing girls found safe after 2 boys are killed

AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.
AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.(MSHP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (Gray News) — Two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday have been found safe in Oklahoma.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Saturday night the suspect’s vehicle was found by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol near the city of Erick. The suspect is now in custody.

Investigators identified the missing girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson.

An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson. Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in the homicides.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE - Both kids are now safe and the suspect is in custody! The suspect’s vehicle was located by the...

Posted by Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, October 24, 2020

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene.

The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Weather Whiplash

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.24.20

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the Nov. 3 election more than 54 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.

Local

Liberty High School temporarily moving to e-learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Local high school moving to e-learning due to low staffing because of possible COVID-19 cases.

National

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Latest News

National

Weekend arguments in SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Senate holds a rare weekend session to debate the SCOTUS nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote.

Local

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend and throwing knife at SWAT

Updated: 3 hours ago
Man arrested on several charges following a long standoff

National

Crews vacuum ‘murder hornets’ out of Washington nest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavily protected crews in Washington state worked Saturday to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.

Local

I-25 back open after grass fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
We have a crew heading to the scene right now

National

Murkowski’s nod gives Barrett extra boost for Supreme Court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.

Local

COS #WalkTheVote parade scheduled for Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This is happening in over 40 other cities across the nation.