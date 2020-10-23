Advertisement

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

If there’s a green dot, everything is OK
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A twentysomething software engineer in Germany is building plenty of fast food street cred with his website that tracks every McDonald’s soft service machine in the United States.

Rashiq Zahid reverse-engineered the computer code in the McDonald’s app to pull off the feat.

“I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” Zahid tweeted.

Anyone who’s ever tried to order a cone or sundae at a Micky D’s may know the disappointment of hearing the machine is out of order.

“To clarify how this works: McDonald’s keeps track which locations have a broken machine, I’m merely querying for those - no order gets executed, no ice cream is actually wasted,” Zahid said in another tweet.

Zahid dishes up the information on his website: McBroken.com, which features a map of the United States.

The display has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they’re not.

McDonald’s seems to be OK with the technical invasion of privacy.

“Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks!” David Tovar, the fast food giant’s vice president of U.S. communications, said on Twitter.

“We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

Forecast

Warm & Windy Saturday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.23.20

Local

3 Colorado Springs residents killed in a crash on I-25, including a teenager

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
Three people are dead after investigators believe a man lost control of his truck on I-25, crossed over the median, and slammed into an oncoming car.

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

Latest News

Local

Calhan woman offers up property for wildfire evacuees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
As more and more people are fleeing their homes because of wildfires, other people are offering to help.

Local

People in Colorado should expect a message on their phone this Sunday from the state about COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado health officials are utilizing new technology to help with COVID-19 contact tracing, and many people in Colorado can expect a message about the tech on their phone this Sunday.

National Politics

Upbeat Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

National

Trump, Biden push to Election Day after final debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
With the debates behind them, the candidates prepare for a mad dash to Nov. 3

National

California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California prosecutors said Friday they again will seek the death penalty for Scott Peterson even as a county judge considers throwing out his conviction for murdering his pregnant wife because of juror misconduct during a 2005 trial that riveted the nation.