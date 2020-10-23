Advertisement

State of CO limits gatherings to 10 people, no more than 2 households

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
(WBKO)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Friday that personal gatherings have been limited to 10 people from no more than two separate households.

This comes after the state has seen an ‘alarming increase in hospitalizations’ from COVID-19.

“We are asking all Coloradans to act with an abundance of caution to reverse these worrying trends. Right now, the virus is spreading when people from multiple households attend gatherings. We need to keep gatherings smaller and with people from fewer households — we are asking everyone to ‘shrink their bubble’ to reduce the spread,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

Click here for more information.

