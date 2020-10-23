Man with autism found safe after going missing in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: French has been safely located.

ORIGINAL POST: Police are looking for a man reportedly with autism missing in Pueblo.

Officers announced on social media early Friday morning they are looking for 23-year-old Raymond J. French. Pueblo police were contacted by his family who said French left the family home on Pine at 10 p.m. on Oct. 21.

French did not return home. Officers say he reportedly has autism, a traumatic brain injury and is developmentally disabled.

He is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches, 160 lbs., brown eyes and bleached hair with green highlights. He was wearing a black & gray hooded jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a teal green & gray backpack.

If you see French, please call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

