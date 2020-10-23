Advertisement

Man with autism found safe after going missing in Pueblo

Picture of Raymond J. French
Picture of Raymond J. French(Pueblo Police Department)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: French has been safely located.

ORIGINAL POST: Police are looking for a man reportedly with autism missing in Pueblo.

Officers announced on social media early Friday morning they are looking for 23-year-old Raymond J. French. Pueblo police were contacted by his family who said French left the family home on Pine at 10 p.m. on Oct. 21.

French did not return home. Officers say he reportedly has autism, a traumatic brain injury and is developmentally disabled.

He is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches, 160 lbs., brown eyes and bleached hair with green highlights. He was wearing a black & gray hooded jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a teal green & gray backpack.

If you see French, please call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

COLD Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.22.20

Local

2 deadly motorcycle crashes in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Two people were killed in separate motorcycle crashes on Thursday in Colorado Springs.

Local

AMBER Alert issued Thursday night in Colorado canceled, family found safe

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is reporting Sabrina and her boys were found and are safe. The update came at about 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

Latest News

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: How you can help those impacted by wildfires in Colorado

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
As Colorado firefighters continue to battle blazes across the state and hundreds of people are evacuated from their homes, many 11 News viewers have been asking how they can help.

Local

Northbound Highway 115 back open Thursday night after a deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Part of northbound Highway 115 was closed Thursday afternoon due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

Coronavirus

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.

Crime

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Springs apartment complex

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Megan Hiler
One person was killed and two people injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in east Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

State

Pepsi Center announces new name, is now ‘Ball Arena’

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Pepsi Center is no longer. At least in name.

National

US jobless claims drop to 787,000, but layoffs remain high

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 787,000, a sign that job losses may have eased slightly but are still running at historically high levels.