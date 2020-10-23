Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Mom and 2 kids missing out of Colorado, authorities believe they are victims of foul play

Missing family Sabrina Walls along with Demarcus and Marcus.
Missing family Sabrina Walls along with Demarcus and Marcus.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Oct. 22, 2020
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is missing and police are hoping the public can help with locating them.

Photos of the family are at the top of this article. Aurora Police sent out an alert Thursday morning and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out a statewide alert at about noon. Sabrina Wells and her two children, Demarcus and Marcus, were last seen on Monday in Aurora. At about 7 p.m. an AMBER Alert was issued and authorities believe the family could be victims of “foul play.”

The family may be traveling in a black 2006 Ford Fusion with Colorado license plate CES-661.

If you have any information on their location you’re asked to call 911 or 303-627-3100.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

