Calhan woman offers up property for wildfire evacuees

The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County is now the largest wildfire in Colorado history.
By Megan Hiler
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As more and more people are fleeing their homes because of wildfires, other people are offering to help.

The Cameron Peak Fire and the East Troublesome Fire are burning hundreds of thousands of acres in northern Colorado, forcing many to evacuate.

The Colorado wildfires really hit home for Kelly Galvani, who lives in Calhan. She’s originally from California where wildfires have been raging for months. Now she wants to help, so she and her husband are letting people stay on their property who are impacted by the fires.

“I’m basically going to get me and my family and friends out of here pack up the necessities, dogs find a place for all of us to stay," one evacuee said as he loaded up his car.

It’s hearing about evacuees like that, that prompted Galvani to do something.

“So when this happened and it was closer, immediately when I woke up and saw the news that morning, I asked him [my husband] I said ‘hey can I put it out that that our property is open to help people?’ And he said ‘sure go ahead.’”

Galvani and her husband live on about four acres of land in Calhan, east of Colorado Springs. Land perfect for people to park their trailer or RV as they escape the devastating wildfires.

“I couldn’t imagine having to leave everything that I worked for behind, memories that my family has made in the house," she said.

It’s a small gesture for those who don’t know what comes next. But a gesture that Galvani hopes reaches someone in need, or inspires others to lend a hand.

“I just wish that I could do more to help to be honest,” Galvani said. “Like it’s hard for me to sit back and not do anything.”

There are several Facebook groups that are popping up to connect people with resources or just people wanting to help.

If you want to help those affected by the wildfires burning in Colorado, click here.

