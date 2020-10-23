Advertisement

Authorities in Colorado need help locating the person or people responsible for injuring a small dog

A small dog was found with serious injuries in Teller County.
A small dog was found with serious injuries in Teller County.(Teller County Sheriff's Office)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County believe a person or people are behind horrible injuries to a small dog.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared photos of the injuries that can be viewed at the top of this article. Someone noticed the animal limping in the area of Center Street within Woodland Park. Animal control was called out to help.

“Animal Control wants to locate the person(s) responsible for the injuries this small dog received,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “If you recognize this dog, or have any information that could help locate the person(s) responsible for this cruel act, please contact Teller County Animal Control at 719-687-9652 and ask for Officer Trixie Hudspeth or Officer Kathleen Ruyak.”

