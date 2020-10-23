Air Force hockey schedule released for 2020-21 season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force hockey team knows their opponents for the upcoming year.

The Falcons will play 24 regular season games throughout the 2020-21 season, 20 of those in the Atlantic Hockey Association. Air Force will open their season on the road against American International College Nov. 27 and 28.

The Falcons first home series is against Robert Morris Dec. 5 and 6 at Cadet Ice Arena. Army will come to town Jan. 15 and 16 of 2021. The first round of the AHA playoffs is set for Mar. 5-7.

The Falcons finished last year with a 12-18-6 record. They reached the quarterfinals of the AHA tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the postseason.

Air Force has not yet decided if fans will be allowed at Cadet Ice Arena for home games. Currently, USAFA is still closed to the public. A decision will be made closer to the start of the season, according to the Academy.

