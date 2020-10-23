Advertisement

3 Colorado Springs residents killed in a crash on I-25, including a teenager

Deadly crash graphic.
Deadly crash graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after investigators believe a man lost control of his truck on I-25, crossed over the median, and slammed into an oncoming car.

The tragic crash happened on Friday on I-25 in Huerfano County near Walsenburg. All three people killed were from Colorado Springs, including a 16-year-old girl.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) detailed the crash investigation in a news release:

“A 2008 Ford F-250 was traveling north on Interstate 25 when it lost control and went into the median. The Ford began rolling and went over a guard rail and into the southbound lanes of Interstate 25. The Ford collided with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2008 GMC Sierra. The Hyundai continued traveling south where it struck a guard rail and eventually came to a stop in the southbound lane of travel. The GMC rolled one half time and came to rest on its roof in the southbound lane of travel. The Ford came to rest on its tires in the southbound lane of travel.”

CSP believes excessive speed for winter conditions was a possible factor in the crash that still remains under investigation.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 21-year-old Mason Collier. Mason had two passengers in the vehicle including 52-year-old Steven Collier and a 16-year-old girl. All three passed away and were from Colorado Springs. The teenager was not publicly identified.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 24-year-old Ragan Seely of Dallas. He had a passenger who was also from Texas. Both had minor injuries in the crash and authorities cited Seely, believing he caused the crash.

The driver of the GMC was identified as 85-year-old Walter Melby from Loveland. Melby had serious injuries but was last listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm & Windy Saturday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.23.20

Local

Calhan woman offers up property for wildfire evacuees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
As more and more people are fleeing their homes because of wildfires, other people are offering to help.

Local

People in Colorado should expect a message on their phone this Sunday from the state about COVID-19 contact tracing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Colorado health officials are utilizing new technology to help with COVID-19 contact tracing, and many people in Colorado can expect a message about the tech on their phone this Sunday.

Local

Authorities in Colorado need help locating the person or people responsible for injuring a small dog

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities in Teller County believe a person or people are behind horrible injuries to a small dog.

Latest News

Local

Pueblo Library Board votes against multicultural plaza proposal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo library board of trustees vote down Columbus statue proposal.

Local

Good News Friday Oct. 23

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Click here to watch the Good News Friday!

Local

State of Colorado limits gatherings to 10 people and no more than 2 households for most counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Local

CHFD responding to active fire involving generator

Updated: 9 hours ago
We have a crew on the way now.

Local

Hikers and campers: What to do if encountering a fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Hikers and campers: What to do if encountering a fire

News

Chilly Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts