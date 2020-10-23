3 Colorado Springs residents killed in a crash on I-25, including a teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after investigators believe a man lost control of his truck on I-25, crossed over the median, and slammed into an oncoming car.

The tragic crash happened on Friday on I-25 in Huerfano County near Walsenburg. All three people killed were from Colorado Springs, including a 16-year-old girl.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) detailed the crash investigation in a news release:

“A 2008 Ford F-250 was traveling north on Interstate 25 when it lost control and went into the median. The Ford began rolling and went over a guard rail and into the southbound lanes of Interstate 25. The Ford collided with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra and a 2008 GMC Sierra. The Hyundai continued traveling south where it struck a guard rail and eventually came to a stop in the southbound lane of travel. The GMC rolled one half time and came to rest on its roof in the southbound lane of travel. The Ford came to rest on its tires in the southbound lane of travel.”

CSP believes excessive speed for winter conditions was a possible factor in the crash that still remains under investigation.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 21-year-old Mason Collier. Mason had two passengers in the vehicle including 52-year-old Steven Collier and a 16-year-old girl. All three passed away and were from Colorado Springs. The teenager was not publicly identified.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 24-year-old Ragan Seely of Dallas. He had a passenger who was also from Texas. Both had minor injuries in the crash and authorities cited Seely, believing he caused the crash.

The driver of the GMC was identified as 85-year-old Walter Melby from Loveland. Melby had serious injuries but was last listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.